Under Fire for Misleading Political Ads, Facebook Promises Some Changes

Facing bipartisan backlash for its refusal to fact-check political ads on its platform, Facebook announced on Monday it's taking new steps to address misinformation and fake accounts. The measures include features that help users identify potential propaganda from state-owned media organizations and track political spending. The move follows a controversial speech by CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week in which he argued that "people should decide what is credible, not tech companies." We'll talk about what, if anything, Facebook should be doing to control false and misleading political speech.