PG&E Confirms Historic Shutoffs, Totaling 940,000 Customers

The blackouts will affect roughly 90,000 more customers than previous estimates by the utility. More than 2 million people total could be without power.

PG&E said the outages will affect parts of every county in the Bay Area except for San Francisco.

Here is a map of planned power shutoffs across the region:





Weather forecasts predict dry, hot and windy weather to hit the region between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and last through Monday afternoon.

The power shutoffs will rollout in six phases, but the utility said times may change depending on weather conditions. The first round of shutoffs are expected to begin in some areas at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is a table of planned power shutoff times:

“Charge any devices you might need, have water and nonperishable foods at your disposal, and if you have special medical needs, please be sure to have access to support and resources,” PG&E’s Utility President Andy Vesey said Friday.