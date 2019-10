Some bittersweet news from The Bay team: Our editor Erika Aguilar is leaving to head KQED’s new Housing and Affordability Desk. Erika is a founding member of The Bay and helped launch the podcast in March 2018. In this episode, The Bay team talks with Erika about making the show and why it sounds the way it does. And we get a sneak peek at Erika’s plans editing one of the biggest stories in the Bay Area right now.

Guest: Erika Aguilar, Senior Editor of KQED's Housing and Affordability Desk