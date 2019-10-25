As the Kincade Fire threatens homes in Sonoma County, Scott and Marisa discuss a new KQED/Change Research poll on PG&E's decision to shut off power in hopes of avoiding future blazes (0:20). Then, Napa State Senator Bill Dodd joins to talk about his childhood in Napa, switching to the Democratic party, and the future of California law governing utilities (5:53).
Political Breakdown
Bill Dodd on Utility Reform, Leaving the GOP and His High School Cover Band
29 min
State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa), with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
News
