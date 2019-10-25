Bill Dodd on Utility Reform, Leaving the GOP and His High School Cover Band
Political Breakdown

Bill Dodd on Utility Reform, Leaving the GOP and His High School Cover Band

29 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa), with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

As the Kincade Fire threatens homes in Sonoma County, Scott and Marisa discuss a new KQED/Change Research poll on PG&E's decision to shut off power in hopes of avoiding future blazes (0:20). Then, Napa State Senator Bill Dodd joins to talk about his childhood in Napa, switching to the Democratic party, and the future of California law governing utilities (5:53).

