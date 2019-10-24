PG&E Predicts More Power Shutoffs This Weekend

PG&E said it's monitoring forecasts that indicate another very strong wind event is likely across Northern and Southern California this weekend — and it's weighing more shutoffs to prevent its equipment from touching off wildfires amid extremely dry, gusty weather conditions. The shutoffs could start Saturday and last through Monday.

"This will likely be the strongest event of the year from a wind perspective," PG&E said. "Fuels will be critically dry and receptive for fire."

Areas with an increased potential for a power shutoff beginning Saturday include much of Northern California, from the Sierra foothills to the Bay Area, including North and East Bay counties.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento on Thursday said it "could be the strongest wind event so far this fall," and issued a high wind watch from Saturday evening until Sunday evening.