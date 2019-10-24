PG&E Predicts More Power Shutoffs This Weekend

Some 179,000 PG&E customers in Northern California who've been without power since Wednesday afternoon are having their power restored, PG&E said Thursday, as it warned of an increased potential for yet another round of shutoffs that could begin this weekend.
PG&E said it's monitoring forecasts that indicate another very strong wind event is likely across Northern and Southern California this weekend — and it's weighing more shutoffs to prevent its equipment from touching off wildfires amid extremely dry, gusty weather conditions. The shutoffs could start Saturday and last through Monday.
"This will likely be the strongest event of the year from a wind perspective," PG&E said. "Fuels will be critically dry and receptive for fire."
Areas with an increased potential for a power shutoff beginning Saturday include much of Northern California, from the Sierra foothills to the Bay Area, including North and East Bay counties.
The National Weather Service in Sacramento on Thursday said it "could be the strongest wind event so far this fall," and issued a high wind watch from Saturday evening until Sunday evening.
PG&E said customers impacted by current shutoffs will have their power restored before any more power cuts might begin this weekend.
PG&E shut off power to some customers on Wednesday in 15 counties in the Sierra foothills and parts of the North Bay. The utility turned off power in portions of San Mateo and Kern counties overnight Thursday.
By Thursday afternoon, PG&E said they'd gotten the “all clear” to restore power to all counties except for Kern County.
The Kincade Fire, which began during a PG&E shutoff late Wednesday, has forced more than 1,000 people from their homes in Sonoma County. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
