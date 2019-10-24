Sonoma County Burns As Power Shutoff's Continue Throughout The State

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving wildfire in Sonoma county this morning. It was first reported around 9:30 last night near the town of Geyserville, two hours north of San Francisco. Around 300 people have been evacuated and 10,000 acres have burned so far. Matt Mehle of the National Weather Service says the fire started when wind speeds peaked at around 70 miles per hour last night. As Sonoma county burns, the lights are still off for hundreds of thousands of Californians. Southern California Edison has shut off power to about 8,000 customers, with almost 300,000 customers on warning that they could be next. Further north, PG&E has shut off power to 178,000 customers. PG&E’s last power shutoff two weeks ago was widely criticized.

Reporter: Claire Trageser-KPBS

California Democrats Have A Financial Edge In 2020 House Races

Republican hopes of retaking the House next year could depend on winning back some of the seven California seats Democrats flipped from red to blue in 2018. The GOP is facing a big obstacle there: Money.

Reporter: Scott Shafer

Kaiser Mental Health Workers Vote To Strike Next Month

Therapists at Kaiser hospitals around California say they’re going on strike next month, protesting what they describe as routine understaffing. The union that represents the clinicians says it's been pushing Kaiser to hire more mental health staffers for more than a year. They say patients sometimes have to wait months for follow up appointments. This week, they held a candelit vigil for five Kaiser patients who killed themselve. Their families say delayed mental health services played a part in their deaths.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe