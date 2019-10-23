Los Angeles City Council Approves Moratorium On No-Fault Evictions

After the City Council passed it unanimously, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has signed an emergency ordinance banning “no fault” evictions in the city. The ban will prevent landlords from kicking tenants out of their dwellings if they don’t have a good reason to,” like tenants who don’t pay their rents. The ordinance is seen as a way to protect people who pay relatively low rents from being evicted and replaced with people paying more before a new statewide rent control law takes effect on January 1st.

We bring you the first story in an occasional series looking at life inside California’s prison system, produced by prisoners themselves and our partner station KALW. At Solano State Prison, Brian Mazza spoke with his fellow inmate Remus Sam Langi about using music to help face his crime. Langi is serving a sentence of 38-years-to-life for second degree murder.