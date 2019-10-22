Trump Water Rules Erode Protection for Endangered Salmon

The water pumping rules are integral to the majority of California, since they govern a crucial water source: the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The water is also crucial to the survival of endangered salmon and threatened delta smelt, whose numbers have plummeted. Chinook salmon have lost as much as 90 percent of their historic river spawning grounds due to dam construction. As their numbers have gone down, so have endangered killer whales in the Pacific, which feed on the salmon while the fish are at sea.

The administration's latest plan creates new hatcheries to breed fish and relies on real-time monitoring to track the location of threatened fish. Administration officials say they plan to slow pumping when fish are nearby.

Environmental and fishing groups say the decision is scientifically unsound and shows political interference. Prior to becoming Interior Department secretary, David Bernhardt was a lobbyist for Westlands Water District, a major agricultural district in the Central Valley.

"The servile Interior Department has hijacked and subverted the scientific process," said Noah Oppenheim, executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations in a statement. "Fishing jobs are being sacrificed to benefit the corporate agriculture lobby, pure and simple."

What are these water rules?

The rules, known as “biological opinions,” generally have put environmental safeguards on the vast network of dams and pumping plants in California. At least two-thirds of Californians use water from this system, which goes through the delta. But it’s also meant dramatically altering the ecosystem.

Since salmon are born in rivers and migrate through the delta to reach the ocean, the rules have generally done two things. First, they slow speed of the massive pumps in the south delta, in order to protect fish from being drawn into the pumps. Second, they ensure salmon eggs in the Sacramento River aren’t killed by hot temperatures -- that requires conserving water behind Shasta Dam so it can be released in the summer to keep the river cool.

Central Valley politicians and agricultural interests have long fought these rules, which reduce their water supply in some years.

When the Bureau of Reclamation, which delivers water to the Central Valley, proposed pumping more water from delta, it then fell to federal wildlife agencies to review that decision and write up what are called biological opinions. The agencies must put limits on the water pumping if they find the rules would harm endangered species. In this case, NOAA biologists did find that, but before their biological opinions were released in July, the Trump administration replaced the biologists with new staff to redo the analysis.

