A Teen's Cry for Help Shows SF Officials Knew of Reform School Abuse

A desperate letter a teen wrote in 2015 shows that, despite denials, San Francisco juvenile justice officials knew of widespread abuse at a reform school where the city sent teenage boys.

San Francisco's juvenile probation department received a heart-wrenching letter from a teen who was a "client" of Pennsylvania's now notorious Glen Mills reform school.

Even though the department notified state investigators, Allen Nance – who heads the juvenile probation department – said, "we were fortunate to not have had any bad experiences with Glen Mills."

Call me crazy, but getting punched in the chest and neck and fearing for your life sound like very bad experiences.