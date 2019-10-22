San Bernardino County Bush Fire Forces Evacuations

Yesterday was a reminder that even relatively small brush fires can cause damage and a lot of fear. A 17-acre blaze in the city of San Bernardino destroyed at least six homes and charred power lines before it was extinguished. Meanwhile in L.A.’s affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood, a fire that burned 40 acres prompted the precautionary evacuation of 200 homes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Calling For Investigation Into High Gas Prices

A new report from the California Energy Commission shows that last year, Californians paid an average of 30 cents more per gallon of gasoline than other Americans. Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for an investigation into why California's gas prices are so high compared to other parts of the country.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe

Facebook Rolls Out New Features To Fight The Spread Of Disinformation Leading Up to 2020 Election

Facebook has been criticized for not doing enough to police misbehavior on its platforms in the 2016 and 2020 elections. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company won't prevent politicians from running ads with incorrect information, but it will now feature "much more prominent" labels on posts that independent fact checkers determine are false.

Reporter: Sonja Hutson

Mayor of Del Mar's Take On Sea Level Rise Threatening His Community

How should communities along California’s 1,100 mile long coastline best prepare for a future of rising sea levels caused by climate change? Well, the state’s Coastal Commission believes many places should start planning now for “managed retreat”, basically moving homes and critical infrastructure away from especially threatened areas near the beach. Host Saul Gonzalez speaks with Del Mar Mayor Dave Drucker about the threat that sea level rise has on his community.