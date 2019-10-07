Supporting Muslim Teens in Face of Islamophobia — in Their Own Schools

The Sunnyvale resident said she regrets staying silent and burying her frustration more recently, as classmates made offensive jokes about Muslims or equated them with being “terrorists.”

“I've been in those situations, and I kind of wish I could relive them because I didn't handle it the best,” she said.

Shohoud decided to enroll in a program to help Muslim youths handle harassment, inform peers about their faith, and, in the process, create a more positive school environment. Today, the nonprofit Islamic Networks Group offers its Youth Speakers Training program in California and seven other states since it launched three years ago.

As anti-Muslim sentiment has grown in the U.S., data show Muslim kids experience bullying and harassment at a higher rate than other students.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations reports 53% of Muslim school-aged children in California have said they have been “made fun of, verbally insulted or abused.” Nationally, 42% of Muslim children reported being bullied, according to the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 19% of all high school students say they have been bullied at school.

At a recent training session at the Evergreen Islamic Center in San Jose, Shohoud and about two dozen teens sat in folding chairs, sometimes fidgeting with plastic water bottles, as they opened up about bearing the brunt of “9/11 jokes” or being insulted for their religion.

“Some of the kids who were becoming freshmen (this year) at this school were throwing the terms Muslim and terrorist,” Zayn Zaafran, 12, told the group, adding that he didn’t want to disclose he was Muslim. “I just backed off.”