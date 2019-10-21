I Have Seen the Future and There Are PG&E Power Shutoffs

Time to get used to power shutoffs.

PG&E CEO and President Bill Johnson said Friday it could take up to 10 years to improve the utility's system enough to not have to rely on power shutoffs during high fire danger.

At the same emergency meeting of the California Public Utilities Commission, the vice president of PG&E's community wildfire safety program said that updating the utility's power lines could take 10 to 14 years and improving vegetation management could take 8 years.

In the more near-term forecast, hot and dry weather headed to the Bay Area this week may mean PG&E will begin shutting off power again later this week.

Fingers crossed that California wildfires are on the same schedule as PG&E wildfire safety.