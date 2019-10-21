With New Fire Threat Looming, PG&E Issues Alert for Possible Midweek Blackouts

With another round of windy, bone-dry weather expected to descend on Northern and Central California later this week, PG&E is alerting customers that it may again shut off power to communities from the North Bay to the Sierra foothills to reduce the danger of its electrical lines touching off wildfires.
PG&E said in a Sunday evening advisory that it could initiate public safety power shutoffs in parts of 17 counties: Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties in the Bay Area and foothill areas in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties.