With New Fire Threat Looming, PG&E Issues Alert for Possible Midweek Blackouts

Johnson said Friday at an emergency meeting of the California Public Utilities Commission that it could take up to 10 years for the utility to improve its system enough to not have to rely on power shutoffs to prevent wildfires during dry, windy conditions.

PG&E executives said Friday that they found about 100 instances where high winds damaged or presented a hazard to electrical equipment during the shutoffs from Oct. 9-12. They said that most of the damage involved vegetation, like trees, grass or brush coming into contact with power lines.

PG&E's equipment has been found responsible for starting the most devastating wildfire in modern California history — last November's Camp Fire in Butte County, which killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes.

Since the North Bay Fires that began in October 2017, fires caused by electrical equipment have killed more than 130 people and burned more than 20,000 homes statewide.