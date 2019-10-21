PG&E CEO Says Power Shutoffs Will Be a Regular Thing
PG&E CEO Says Power Shutoffs Will Be a Regular Thing

Lily Jamali
PG&E CEO Bill Johnson spoke to state utility regulators about power safety shutoffs on Friday. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

PG&E said power shutoffs will be a regular thing for the next 10 years. That’s how long it’ll take for the utility to do all the work required to “harden” its electricity transmission infrastructure. PG&E's CEO Bill Johnson revealed this on Friday at an emergency hearing called by its utility regulators, the California Public Utilities Commission.

