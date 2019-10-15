Impeachment has overshadowed the presidential campaign lately, and it is where tonight's debate started. Many candidates defended House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
Impeachment Inquiry Kicks Off October Democratic Debate
Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren speak on stage during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15, 2019. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Loading...
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.