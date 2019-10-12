These Five People Challenge the Notion of Blindness as a Deficit

This week on The California Report Magazine: what it’s like to navigate the world through your ears. A lot of stories about people who are blind are sensational. They focus on the trauma of losing sight or the triumph of overcoming adversity. At their worst, these kinds of stories turn blind people into little more than inspirational tales for everybody else. But even at their best, these stories usually miss all the rich ways people who are blind experience the world. We team up again with Sam Harnett and Chris Hoff from the podcast The World According to Sound. They bring us five stories about people who are blind, and the sounds that surround them.
California Sounds: Touching the Secret World of Mollusk Shells
Geerat Vermeij studies the evolution of mollusk shells to make observations on economics, law and politics.
California Sounds: Noel Runyan, A Master of Tinkering
This engineer and 'tinkerer' can't see the objects he creates with his eyes, but he can feel their beauty through his fingertips.
California Sounds: Ioana Gandrabur Doesn't Want You to Think of Her as the 'Blind Guitarist'
Gandrabur was the only blind kid in a sighted school, and says she felt special, but also segregated. 'And then all of a sudden through music, I felt like I had a way to reach people,' she says.
California Sounds: An Architect Who Listens to Buildings
There's a building in San Francisco that transports where you can hear nature, a market and the city, all within 100 feet.
California Sounds: Blind Since Birth, Hoby Wedler Designs How Products Sound
Sensory consultants like Hoby Wedler help companies design how their products sound.