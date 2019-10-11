Rulings Block 'Public Charge' Rule In California and Nationwide

Judge Phyllis Hamilton agreed with a group of plaintiffs, comprised of five states including California, two counties and immigrant service providers, who argued that states and counties could lose millions of dollars in federal funds if immigrants drop out of Medicaid (known in California as Medi-Cal) for fear of jeopardizing their chance at a green card.

The plaintiffs said they were concerned about the rule's chilling effect on public health — immigrants would be too fearful to get necessary immunizations, which would increase the likelihood of communicable disease outbreaks.

"The public interest cuts sharply in favor of an injunction," said Hamilton. "The public certainly has an interest in decreasing the risk of preventable contagion."

Since the Trump Administration announced the so-called 'public charge' rule in August, there's been reports that fear led some immigrants to drop out of federal assistance programs like food stamps.