Scott and Marisa discuss the 'power politics' of PG&E's blackouts with State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley). Skinner also shares stories of her college activism, working on criminal justice reform with Jerry Brown, and whether she got snubbed during the signing of her bill to allow NCAA athletes in California to receive endorsements.
Political Breakdown
Nancy Skinner on PG&E Shutoffs, Criminal Justice Reform, and the NCAA 'Fair Pay' Law
28 min
State Senator Nancy Skinner, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
News
