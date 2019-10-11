Nancy Skinner on PG&E Shutoffs, Criminal Justice Reform, and the NCAA 'Fair Pay' Law
Political Breakdown

Nancy Skinner on PG&E Shutoffs, Criminal Justice Reform, and the NCAA 'Fair Pay' Law

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
State Senator Nancy Skinner, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Scott and Marisa discuss the 'power politics' of PG&E's blackouts with State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley). Skinner also shares stories of her college activism, working on criminal justice reform with Jerry Brown, and whether she got snubbed during the signing of her bill to allow NCAA athletes in California to receive endorsements.

