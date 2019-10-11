In Paradise, Power Shut Offs and PG&E's Unreliability Feel Like the New Normal
In Paradise, Power Shut Offs and PG&E's Unreliability Feel Like the New Normal

Devin Katayama
A PG&E truck sits in Paradise on Oct. 8, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

PG&E shut off the lights to 800,000 customers in Northern California, including 141,000 in the Bay Area. The utility company says the goal is to reduce the risk of wildfires. These latest shutdowns come almost a year after the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, which was caused by PG&E transmission lines. Some residents in Paradise say living with shut offs is the new normal at a time when public trust in the utility is low.

Guest: Michelle Wiley, reporter for KQED

For more information about the power shutoffs read KQED's article: Why Is This Happening? Answers to Your Questions on the PG&E Shutdown 

