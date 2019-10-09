Should San Francisco Force People With Mental Illness Into Treatment?
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

Should San Francisco Force People With Mental Illness Into Treatment?

14 min
Devin KatayamaKate Wolffe
A homeless man in San Francisco pushes a cart with his belongings on May 17, 2019. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco is moving forward with a conservatorship program that would force people experiencing chronic homelessness, substance abuse and severe mental illness to get treatment even if they don't want to. A new state law allows the San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego counties to create these five-year pilot programs. It's seen as a way to help people on the street who are suffering crisis, while some advocates for homeless people say conservatorships take away a person's civil liberties when there are other ways to help them.

Guest: Kate Wolffe, KQED reporter

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m.  Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.