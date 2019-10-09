Should San Francisco Force People With Mental Illness Into Treatment?

San Francisco is moving forward with a conservatorship program that would force people experiencing chronic homelessness, substance abuse and severe mental illness to get treatment even if they don't want to. A new state law allows the San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego counties to create these five-year pilot programs. It's seen as a way to help people on the street who are suffering crisis, while some advocates for homeless people say conservatorships take away a person's civil liberties when there are other ways to help them.

Guest: Kate Wolffe, KQED reporter

