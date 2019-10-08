PG&E To Shut Off Power For 600,000 People

California's largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric, is warning more than 600,000 customers it may shut off their power starting early tomorrow morning, As dry and windy weather conditions are expected to pose a high fire risk across Northern and Central California.

Reporter: Lily Jamali

Is L.A.'s New NFL Stadium Good Or Bad For Inglewood?

The most expensive stadium in NFL history is being built in Inglewood. It will be the future home of the L.A. Rams and the Chargers. Supporters say the 5 Billion dollar project, which opens next year, has already sparked an economic boom in Inglewood, a largely African American and Latino city that’s seen its share of hard luck. But critics worry the stadium is responsible for a big spike in housing costs that’s making Inglewood unaffordable for residents.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez

What Would Public Banking Do For California?

Cities have their own police and fire departments, but should they have their own banks? Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that makes it possible for California municipalities and counties to establish their own public banks. But what exactly would public banks do compared to private banks?

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez