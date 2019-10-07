House Democrats In California Risk Losing Seats After Backing Impeachment

In the 2018 elections, democrats flipped seven California congressional seats from red to blue. Keeping those seats is essential to the Democratic Party, but that’s become harder after several representatives came out in favor of the impeachment investigation into President Trump. One of them was Congresswoman Katie Hill, who represents a swath of suburban and high desert communities in north Los Angeles County.

Reporter: Saul Gonzales