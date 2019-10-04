San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon Resigns

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon resigned on Thursday, saying he will step down later in October to explore a run for Los Angeles District Attorney.

Gascon's surprise announcement comes one month before San Francisco voters choose a new district attorney, and gives Mayor London Breed the opportunity to appoint someone ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Breed, in a written statement, suggested she will do just that.

"People depend on the District Attorney to keep our residents and communities safe each and every day," she said. "We can't afford to have an absence of leadership in the DA's Office because victims of crime need to be represented and people who commit crimes in our city need to be held accountable.”