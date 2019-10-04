How the Fair Pay to Play Act Could (Finally) Lead to a Profitable Future for Female Athletes
How the Fair Pay to Play Act Could (Finally) Lead to a Profitable Future for Female Athletes

Missy Franklin prepares to compete in a semi-final heat for the women's 100 meter freestyle during the fifth day of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team swimming trials on June 30, 2016 at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.  (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Female athletes in the Bay Area are at a disadvantage when it comes to opportunities to play at the professional level. There are no professional women's sports teams in the Bay, compared to seven professional sports teams for men. So female athletes thrive at the collegiate level, where athletes aren't allowed to make money off of their talents. This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to change that. Advocates of female athletes say: it's good news for students, but especially women.

Guest: Bianca Taylor, reporter for KQED News

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m.  Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.

