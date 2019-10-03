Federal Judge in Oakland Could Partially Block Trump Rule Targeting Low-Income Immigrants

Lawyers for San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, the state of California and other plaintiffs tried to persuade a federal judge in Oakland Wednesday to block a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits such as Medi-Cal, food stamps and housing vouchers.

The plaintiffs — who also include immigrant service providers, the states of Oregon, Maine and Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia — say the "public charge" rule would cause them irreparable harm, forcing local governments to spend more to protect public health and increasing the likelihood of communicable disease outbreaks because fearful immigrants stop seeking medical care.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton signaled that she would decide on whether to block the rule before Oct. 15, when it is set to go into effect.

But she chided the plaintiffs for failing to make a strong case — in legal briefs or in court — that a nationwide injunction is needed. And she stressed that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month struck down another judge’s nationwide injunction on a federal asylum restriction.

"You are requesting [this] without giving me the kind of road map that I think the 9th Circuit requires to enter a nationwide injunction,” Hamilton said. “It leads me to believe that you’re not really serious about me granting this if you haven’t addressed the issue.”