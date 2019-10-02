What Boulders Say About San Francisco's Inability to Find a Solution to Homelessness

Residents with a place to live on Clinton Park, a street in San Francisco, pooled their money together to buy boulders for the neighborhood's sidewalks.* The residents have complained that people living in an encampment across the street were committing crimes and using drugs. So, the boulders were placed on the sidewalks to deter that. But others reject that argument saying rocks are not a solution to the city's housing and affordability crisis.

Guest: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Columnist for the San Francisco Examiner

