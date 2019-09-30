Attorneys for Ghost Ship Defendant Almena Seek 'Significant' Bail Reduction

Defense attorneys for Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena have filed a motion seeking a "significant" reduction in his $750,000 bail on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter for a 2016 Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson declared a mistrial for Almena on Sept. 5 after jurors deadlocked 10-2 in favor of convicting him at the end of a lengthy trial that began on April 30.

The same jurors acquitted Max Harris, often described as Ghost Ship creative director or second-in-command, of the same 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter both men faced for the fire at a music party at the building in Oakland's Fruitvale district that killed 35 concertgoers and one tenant the night of Dec. 2, 2016.

Harris, who also had been held on lieu of $750,000 bail, was released from custody several hours after his acquittal.

Almena is scheduled to return to court this Friday, when future court dates, including a potential new trial, will be scheduled. Judge Thompson also will consider the defense's motion to reduce Almena's bail at that time.