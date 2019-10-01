Newsom Signs Law to Let Thousands of Child Care Workers Unionize

"They're having to work longer and longer hours because the families that they serve have to work longer and longer hours, or are commuting or have changes in shift schedules," said Danielle Mahones of the UC Berkeley Labor Center. "And they're there. They don't turn a child away. They don't kick them out."

Mahones said supporters of the bill have been trying to form a union for upward of 15 years. Similar efforts have been introduced, unsuccessfully, at least nine previous times, including bills vetoed by Govs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown, both of whom cited cost concerns.

This latest push, backed by the Service Employees International Union, has been criticized by opponents as a union power grab.

In one recent legislative analysis, the California Right to Life Committee said that "the primary purpose of AB

378 is to increase an existing union, rather than increasing childcare providers and openings."

The group also argued that AB 378 is an unnecessary extension of the government into family life.

After the law goes into effect, the state will conduct an election to determine if eligible child care workers want to unionize. If approved, labor organizers will spend much of 2020 forming a bargaining committee and deciding on their priorities. Actual negotiations with the state could take place as early as 2021.

Nancy Harvey, who has worked as an in-home provider for 16 years, said the new law means a lot to her.

"It’s speaking volumes, that we're appreciated and that our work matters," said Harvey, who runs Lil’ Nancy’s Primary Schoolhouse in West Oakland. "And that people are finally recognizing the fact that California does not move forward unless [it] has a strong, substantial early ed program."

Harvey also noted that a majority of in-home child care providers are women of color who have traditionally been undervalued.

"Hopefully this will change the playing field," she said.