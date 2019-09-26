Ex-Lawmaker Darrell Issa Launches Congressional Bid to Unseat Duncan Hunter

Last year, Hunter narrowly defeated Ammar Campa-Najjar, a young Democrat who came within 3.4 percentage points of winning the seat in his first run for Congress. He is running again in the March primary.

Campa-Najjar said Issa joining the field of candidates "just highlights the fact that Hunter is vulnerable and we're viable, and that Washington insiders are scrambling to find somebody who could effectively challenge our campaign."

Issa, a former nine-term congressman who made his fortune through a car-alarm company, formed an exploratory committee last month. He retired before the 2018 election from a district divided between San Diego and Orange counties that he narrowly won two years earlier. Democrat Mike Levin won the seat last November.

Issa's decision comes after his Senate confirmation hearing to be director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency was delayed indefinitely.

Larry Wilske, a retired Navy SEAL, also is in the race, but he plans to drop out and back Issa.

Wilske said Issa, 65, is a safer bet that Hunter's district will remain in Republican hands, and his many years in the House pave the way for him to become a ranking member on committees.

"He is rock-solid and has enough financially to lock this down," Wilske said.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, who also was running for Hunter's seat, said he, too, plans to bow out and back Issa.

"I think he's the one in the best position to win and get something done," Wells said. "We need to get back to the business of having a presence in Washington."