State Public Health Officials: Don't Vape Anything

Stop vaping right now! That's the emergency health advisory from California public health officials. It comes as hundreds of people across the country have been hospitalized for respiratory problems linked to vaping and some have died.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon

LA's City Council Split on New Rules for Homeless

LA city officials are split on a proposal to crack down on homeless campers. Tuesday at City Hall, council members discussed new restrictions on outdoor sleeping, but they couldn't agree. This reflects deep divides in the city between frustration over the crisis and concern for people living on the streets.

Reporter: Anna Scott, KCRW

Congresswoman Grills State Department Officials on Travel Ban

Two years after the Trump administration issued the current travel ban on several Muslim majority nations, Bay Area Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren questioned officials on why so few people who are not a security threat have been allowed into the U.S.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

Air Pollution

The Trump Administration says it might withhold possibly billions of dollars of transportation funds from California because of the state’s air pollution problems. Strangely, this comes just right after the administration announced it was revoking the state’s decades long ability to enact tougher air quality rules than the federal government. We step back a bit with one of the state’s leading authorities on air pollution and look at how the state’s air quality regulations have affected Californians’ health.

Guest: Ed Avol, Professor of Medicine, USC