Unplugged: PG&E Shuts Down Power In Several Northern California Cities
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

Unplugged: PG&E Shuts Down Power In Several Northern California Cities

11 min
Devin Katayama
A fallen PG&E pole in Paradise following the Camp Fire, pictured on Nov. 13, 2018. (Anne Wernikoff/KQED)

It’s hot. It’s dry. And your power might get shut off. PG&E has been making daily decisions this week on whether to shut off power to wildland areas in Northern California that are at risk of fire. The utility announced shutoffs in portions of Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma, and Yuba counties starting Wednesday. That's almost 50,000 customers. Some worry if you pull the plug, the sick and elderly could suffer without power. On the other hand, no one wants to see another deadly fire like the one that destroyed Paradise. So how does PG&E decide which places go dark?

Guest: Lily Jamali, host of KQED’s The California Report

To get updates on PG&E power shut offs please tap here.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.