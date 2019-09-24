PG&E Weighs More Blackouts as Fire Danger Continues Across Northern California

Cal Fire announced in May that its investigation into last November's Camp Fire confirmed that a PG&E transmission line sparked the blaze. The Camp Fire — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history — killed 86 people and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes in the communities of Paradise, Concow and Magalia.

Earlier this month, PG&E agreed to pay $11 billion to insurance companies holding 85% of the insurance claims from fires that include the November 2018 blaze.

The California Public Utilities Commission adopted an expanded set of rules on May 30 aimed at clarifying when the state's big utilities can shut off power during times of high fire danger and what utilities need to do before they turn out your lights.

The power shut-offs — a practice the regulatory world calls de-energization — have been used sparingly in the past as a tool to reduce the risk of electrical equipment touching off fires during exceedingly windy, dry, hot weather.

The shutdowns are a technique pioneered by San Diego Gas and Electric Co. after its power lines ignited 2007's Witch Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,100 homes.

Here are questions and answers on how the public safety power shut-offs work and what the CPUC's new guidelines will mean for utility customers.

