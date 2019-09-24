PG&E says it is monitoring the hot, dry, windy weather that has set in over much of Northern California to assess whether it needs to expand power shut-offs initiated because of high fire danger – including the possibility of pre-emptive blackouts that could affect the North Bay later Tuesday.
PG&E Weighs More Blackouts as Fire Danger Continues Across Northern California
The utility said a potential shutdown could affect areas of Napa and Sonoma counties as well as areas of Lake, Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter and Yuba counties. PG&E said it will make a decision on cutting power around noon Tuesday.
Late Monday, PG&E cut power to approximately 24,000 customers in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties due to red flag fire weather conditions.
Utility crews are currently conducting safety patrols and inspections of an estimated 1,357 miles of transmission and distribution lines in the blacked-out areas, the company said.
The utility said it would briefly restore power on Tuesday so customers can recharge electronic devices before their power is shut off again Tuesday night, when winds are expected to pick up.
The National Weather Service's San Francisco Bay Area office forecasts winds gusting as high as 40 mph to 50 mph in the North Bay and East Bay hills – with the highest fire threat predicted for the northernmost reaches of Napa and Sonoma counties.
Eric Kurth, a National Weather Service forecaster in Sacramento, said gusty winds are expected across the region -- as high as 50 mph in the northern Sierra and foothills and 30 to 40 mph across the Sacramento Valley.
"Humidity levels are dropping, and winds are picking up," Kurth said. "The main threat is overnight when the winds pick up in the mountains and foothills."
Cal Fire announced in May that its investigation into last November's Camp Fire confirmed that a PG&E transmission line sparked the blaze. The Camp Fire — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history — killed 86 people and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes in the communities of Paradise, Concow and Magalia.
Earlier this month, PG&E agreed to pay $11 billion to insurance companies holding 85% of the insurance claims from fires that include the November 2018 blaze.
The California Public Utilities Commission adopted an expanded set of rules on May 30 aimed at clarifying when the state's big utilities can shut off power during times of high fire danger and what utilities need to do before they turn out your lights.
The power shut-offs — a practice the regulatory world calls de-energization — have been used sparingly in the past as a tool to reduce the risk of electrical equipment touching off fires during exceedingly windy, dry, hot weather.
The shutdowns are a technique pioneered by San Diego Gas and Electric Co. after its power lines ignited 2007's Witch Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,100 homes.
Here are questions and answers on how the public safety power shut-offs work and what the CPUC's new guidelines will mean for utility customers.
PG&E has opened community resource centers in potentially impacted counties, providing restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 customers each. Visit here for updates.
The centers are located at:
Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds
303 Sacramento Street
Auburn, CA 95603
Sierra College Grass Valley Campus
250 Sierra College Drive
Grass Valley, CA 95945
14144 Lakeridge Court
Magalia, CA 95954
Alcouffe Center
9185 Marysville Road
Oregon House, CA 95935
Harrison Stadium parking lot
Third and Mitchell avenues
Oroville, CA 95965
This post includes reporting from The Associated Press.
