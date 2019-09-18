SFO Runway Project to Finish a Week Early

San Francisco International Airport officials said Wednesday the runway reconstruction work that's led to thousands of flight delays or cancellations will be completed a week early.

The $16.2 million job on runway 28L began on Sept. 7 and was initially slated to be finished at the end of the month. SFO officials now say they will reopen all runways Thursday at 9 p.m.

Crews completed installing a new base layer on the runway and are currently repaving and repainting its surface.

SFO Director Ivar C. Satero acknowledged in a statement the inconvenience the work has caused travelers.

"Most importantly, I would like to acknowledge the inconvenience this work caused to our customers, and thank them for their patience during this critical project, which will ensure the long-term reliability of our runway system at SFO," Satero said.