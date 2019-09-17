Amid Outbreak of Vaping Illnesses, Gov. Newsom Cracks Down
Morning Report

KQED News Staff
A man exhales vapor from an e-cigarette.  (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

There have been 63 cases of respiratory illnesses associated with vaping in the state. Governor Newsom has signed an executive order addressing what he called a "skyrocketing increase" in youth vaping.
Reporter: Laura Klivans

How California Wildfires Affect Water Resources

California gets 70 percent of its drinking water from the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and a group of researchers from Lawrence Berkeley Labs recently did a study to find out how wildfires are impacting these water resources.
Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED Science 

Habitat for Humanity Adapts to State's Housing Crunch

In the Silicon Valley suburb of Fremont , a 31-year-old, low-income single mom has managed to become a homeowner despite one of the most brutally expensive housing markets in the country. All she had to do was help build the house herself.
Reporter: Matthew Green

