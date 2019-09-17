Amid Outbreak of Vaping Illnesses, Gov. Newsom Cracks Down

There have been 63 cases of respiratory illnesses associated with vaping in the state. Governor Newsom has signed an executive order addressing what he called a "skyrocketing increase" in youth vaping.

Reporter: Laura Klivans

How California Wildfires Affect Water Resources

California gets 70 percent of its drinking water from the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and a group of researchers from Lawrence Berkeley Labs recently did a study to find out how wildfires are impacting these water resources.

Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED Science

Habitat for Humanity Adapts to State's Housing Crunch

In the Silicon Valley suburb of Fremont , a 31-year-old, low-income single mom has managed to become a homeowner despite one of the most brutally expensive housing markets in the country. All she had to do was help build the house herself.

Reporter: Matthew Green