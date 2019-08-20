'It Felt Like I Won the Lottery': How a Bay Area Mom Helped Build Her Own Affordable Home

This summer, Aquino and her daughter Alexys were among a group of 11 low-income families who received keys to their new homes in Central Commons, a small development they all helped build over the past two years as participants in a Habitat for Humanity East Bay-Silicon Valley project. Like all future homeowners in the Habitat program, each family was required to put in 500 hours of so-called sweat equity, pounding nails and pouring concrete alongside project managers and volunteer work crews on the construction site.

"It was my first time using a hammer," Aquino admitted, noting the steep learning curve, one that exposed her to everything from fundamental carpentry skills to a basic understanding of California's building codes.

"It's really neat because even while we were building, we were signing our names on the studs. [My daughter] would come around and just trace her hand so she knew that behind the sheet rock and the wall there was her imprint there. It's cool to know that we left a little piece of us by building the home."

Aquino opens the sliding doors in the living room, stepping onto a small balcony with a table and gas grill. Below us, a small construction crew is building a set of adjacent units, where 19 other families are expected to move within the year.

"I'm really excited about my grill," she says, amid the screeching of circular saws and nail guns. "I look forward to summer cookouts, and having breakfast out here. Brunches with family and friends."

'Definitely Within My Budget'

Although Habitat still owns the property that the development sits on, Aquino and her new neighbors are the legal owners of their individual units. In addition to their sweat equity hours, each family pays a 30-year low-interest mortgage guaranteed to never exceed 35% of their monthly income. That, along with zero downpayment and minimal closing costs, puts the prospect of homeownership squarely within the realm of possibility for low-income families like Aquino's, who make between 30-80% of the area median income, in a region where average home prices easily bubble over $1 million.

"It's definitely within my budget," she said, noting that the program requires every participant to be on a monitored savings plan from the minute they're selected. "I can assure you there is no other place in the Bay Area that I would be able to afford for the amount of money that I'm paying for this monthly. And it's new. I helped build it. I helped create it. So it's definitely a unique situation."

The 33-year-old local Habitat program, which annually serves more than 1,200 residents in Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties, is by no means a panacea to the Bay Area's formidable housing crisis. But it does offer a glimmer of hope in what can be a grim and daunting housing landscape.

Aquino steps back into her new living room, closing the double-paned glass doors, which impressively mask the noise outside. She heads up a flight of stairs to Alexys' bedroom, explaining that it's the first real personal space her daughter has ever had.