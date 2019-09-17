Newsom Defends Actions on Controversial Vaccine Exemption Bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday defended his request for last-minute changes to SB 276, a bill that gives the state more oversight of vaccine medical exemptions for school kids.

After initially asking for and receiving earlier amendments, Newsom said he would sign the measure. But in the final weeks of the legislative session, he said he wanted more changes to the bill.

"I worked with the administration to figure out the details of the implementation and felt that we need to clarify some additional points to help with the implementation," Newsom said.

In response, lawmakers passed a companion measure to SB 276 making the changes Newsom called for. He then signed both bills.

But critics said Newsom bungled his handling of the situation and emboldened anti-vaccine protesters.