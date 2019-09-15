San Jose Looks to Join Bay Area Cities in Banning E-Cigs, Flavored Tobacco

A San Jose official is pushing for a local ban on some vaping and flavored tobacco products.

District 5 city councilmember Magdalena Carrasco’s recommendations come shortly after the Trump administration and the Federal Drug Administration announced plans for an upcoming policy that would enable the removal of many flavored non-tobacco e-cigarettes from the market.

This follows a recent announcement from officials with the California Department of Public Health who say they’ve identified 62 potential cases of acute lung disease in people with a recent history of vaping since late June, including 6 in the Bay Area.

The proposed changes would limit “any further overconcentration of tobacco businesses,” especially near areas frequented by kids like schools and community centers.

Carrasco’s recommendations further aim to limit young people’s access to tobacco products through the removal of a municipal code exemption that currently allows San Jose’s tobacco and vape shops to operate without a city license on the condition that people under 18 years of age aren’t admitted into the shop.

In a memo to the city last week, Carrasco states that this “loophole” leaves the city no recourse for unlicensed vendor violations and is out of date with the state-wide ban on the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 years of age since 2016.