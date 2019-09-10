6 Potential Cases of Vaping-Related Lung Illness Reported in Bay Area

At least six of the 62 potential cases of severe lung disease linked to vaping products in California are located in the Bay Area, according to county health officials in the region.

The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday said it has identified 62 potential cases since late June of acute lung disease in people with a recent history of vaping. Some cases involve people who vaped using unlicensed or unregulated cannabis products.

Four of those cases are in Alameda County, according to Neetu Balram, a spokesman for the county's Public Health Department.

Balram said the first two cases under investigation went to the hospital in late July, and health officials learned of them in August. The most recent case came to the county's attention last week, Balram said.

While health officials wouldn’t discuss the specifics of individual cases, most involved teenagers or young people and the use of some form of cannabis, according to Dr. Erica Pan, Alameda County interim health officer.