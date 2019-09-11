Bay Area Vaping Critics Praise Trump Administration Plans to Ban Flavored Products

Bay Area critics of vaping are praising the Trump administration's announcement Wednesday that it is preparing a national ban on flavored vaping products.

The administration’s move comes amid rising concerns over an outbreak of potential lung disease linked to the products. Hundreds of people around the country have recently been sickened, including 62 in the state and at least six in the Bay Area. Nationally, six people have died. No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified as the cause of the lung disease, though many cases involve marijuana vaping devices.

Dr. John Maa, chief surgeon at Marin General Hospital and former president of the San Francisco Marin Medical Society, called the move "an important step to protect youth."

The Food and Drug Administration plans to develop guidelines to remove from the market all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday. Azar made his comments during an Oval Office appearance with President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Norman "Ned" Sharpless.

Maa said he’s “particularly pleased that this has become a national movement,” with San Francisco leading the way in 2018 by banning the local sale of flavored vaping products. The city’s Board of Supervisors followed up in June with a ban on all e-cigarette devices until they go through the FDA approval process.