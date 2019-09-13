Beat the Bay Area Heat With These Tips and Cooling Centers

Officials across the Bay Area are urging people to check on neighbors, and are publishing lists of libraries and other shelters for those looking to cool down:
San Francisco
The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is waiving admission fees to seven pools throughout the city today.
Balboa Pool
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief
Coffman Pool
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: FREE Family Swim
Hamilton Pool
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim
MLK Pool
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
Mission Pool
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
North Beach Pool
10a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
Noon – 1:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim
5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim
Sava Pool
9:30 a.m. -11 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
Noon – 2 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
City of Santa Clara
Central Park Library, 2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara
City Hall Cafeteria, 1500 Warburton Ave., Santa Clara
Community Recreation Center, 969 Kiely Blvd., Santa Clara
Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St., Santa Clara
Northside Branch Library, 695 Moreland Way, Santa Clara
Mission Branch Library, 1098 Lexington St., Santa Clara
San Jose
(Open until 9 p.m. Friday)
Mayfair Community Center at 2039 Kammerer Ave.
Roosevelt Community Center at 901 E. Santa Clara St.
Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Ave.; Cypress
Community Center at 403 Cypress Ave.
Seven Trees Community Center at3590 Cas Dr.