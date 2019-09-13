Beat the Bay Area Heat With These Tips and Cooling Centers

KQED asked Reddit for pro tips on dealing with the scorching temperatures in the region.

Reddit user Skyshadow42 suggested buying a "bare-bones window AC unit" for extreme heat days, which may be of relief for those under a budget. Another user, Weedwacking, said taking a "mid-day cold bath/shower" works wonders.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area also shared heat advisories and heat safety advice on Twitter.

It encourages drinking plenty of water, limit strenuous activity outdoors, seek out air conditioning and beware of rip currents at the coast.

Keep your furry friends safe by providing plenty of shade and water, limiting exercise, watching their paws on hot pavement and never leaving them in a parked car.