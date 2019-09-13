Beat the Bay Area Heat With These Tips and Cooling Centers
Beat the Bay Area Heat With These Tips and Cooling Centers

Audrey Garces
Two young girls run from the water as the tide quickly approaches from behind them during a San Francisco heat wave. (Arash Malekzadeh/KQED)

The National Weather Service is expecting the current Bay Area heat wave to peak on Friday.

The agency issued a heat advisory on Friday for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the Bay Area. Residents can expect temperatures from the 80s to the low 90s degrees at the coast and about ten degrees hotter inland.

If you're planning on hitting the beach or otherwise enjoying the sun though, go soon. Things are supposed to start cooling down on Sunday and Monday.

Bay Area residents are handling the extreme heat in a number of ways.

KQED asked Reddit for pro tips on dealing with the scorching temperatures in the region.

Reddit user Skyshadow42 suggested buying a "bare-bones window AC unit" for extreme heat days, which may be of relief for those under a budget. Another user, Weedwacking, said taking a "mid-day cold bath/shower" works wonders.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area also shared heat advisories and heat safety advice on Twitter.

It encourages drinking plenty of water, limit strenuous activity outdoors, seek out air conditioning and beware of rip currents at the coast.

Keep your furry friends safe by providing plenty of shade and water, limiting exercise, watching their paws on hot pavement and never leaving them in a parked car.

Officials across the Bay Area are urging people to check on neighbors, and are publishing lists of libraries and other shelters for those looking to cool down:

San Francisco

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is waiving admission fees to seven pools throughout the city today.

Balboa Pool
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief

Coffman Pool
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: FREE Family Swim

Hamilton Pool
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Small Pool available for FREE heat relief
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim

MLK Pool
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief

Mission Pool
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

North Beach Pool
10a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
Noon – 1:30 p.m. One lane available for FREE heat relief
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim
5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE Recreation Swim

Sava Pool
9:30 a.m. -11 a.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
Noon – 2 p.m.: One lane available for FREE heat relief
2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: FREE Recreation Swim

City of Santa Clara

Central Park Library, 2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara
City Hall Cafeteria, 1500 Warburton Ave., Santa Clara
Community Recreation Center, 969 Kiely Blvd., Santa Clara
Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St., Santa Clara
Northside Branch Library, 695 Moreland Way, Santa Clara
Mission Branch Library, 1098 Lexington St., Santa Clara

San Jose

(Open until 9 p.m. Friday)
Mayfair Community Center at 2039 Kammerer Ave.
Roosevelt Community Center at 901 E. Santa Clara St.
Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Ave.; Cypress
Community Center at 403 Cypress Ave.
Seven Trees Community Center at3590 Cas Dr.

