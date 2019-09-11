Uber Says Gig Worker Law Doesn't Apply to Drivers

In a direct challenge to the gig worker bill that passed in the state Assembly on Wednesday, Uber said its drivers are not a core part of the company's "technology platform."

Why does Uber say that drivers aren't a core part of its business?

Because Assembly Bill 5 codifies a 2018 state Supreme Court decision that says if workers perform core functions for the business, they have to be classified as employees, not contractors.

I wonder if now that Uber says the drivers aren't performing a core function, it'll classify those cars as self-driving?