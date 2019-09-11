State Senate Passes AB 5, Bill That Limits Who Can Be Classified As Contractors
State Senate Passes AB 5, Bill That Limits Who Can Be Classified As Contractors

KQED News Staff
Uber and Lyft drivers rally outside Uber headquarters in support of Assembly Bill 5 to become classified employees and receive basic worker's protections. (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)

A bill that could upend the gig economy in California took a major step forward Tuesday. The state Senate has approved Assembly Bill 5, which puts limits on who can be classified as a contractor. Under a 2018 state Supreme Court decision, workers who perform core functions of a business must be classified as employees and not contractors. AB 5 would codify that decision.
Reporter: Katie Orr 

Trump Administration Cracking Down On California's Homeless

The Trump Administration has taken an interest in the city’s homeless crisis.This week, White House staffers and officials from various cabinet departments were in L.A. touring Skid Row and talking to homeless activists. The Washington Post reports the Administration is looking at using federal resources to get people off the streets and into shelters in federal facilities. The California Report's Host, Saul Gonzalez speaks with homeless in Echo Park in Los Angeles.

LA’s Fur Ban Could Set A Precedent Statewide

There’s a bill in the state legislature that would ban the manufacture and sale of new fur products in California making it the first state in the nation with such a law.Animal rights activists say the business is cruel. But furriers argue they’re being unfairly targeted.
Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

Apple Revels iPhone 11-Without Mentioning Fears About Trade War With China

Apple’s product reveal yesterday was a celebratory affair, despite fears President Trump’s trade war will escalate in December. Apple is still worth around a trillion, despite calls from President Trump to de-globalize its global supply chain.

