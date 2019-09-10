Vaping to Death

One day after the FDA slammed Juul for illegally touting its products as safer than cigarettes, California health officials said they identified 62 potential cases of severe lung disease linked to vaping.

At least six of those cases are right here in the Bay Area, home of San Francisco-based Juul Labs Inc.

Note: Just because the company name includes the safe, clinical-sounding word "labs" does not mean this is a medical endeavor trying to get you to kick smoking.

The multibillion-dollar investment in Juul by tobacco behemoth Altria (formerly Philip Morris) should have been a tipoff that these guys are OK with incorporating death as part of the overall business plan.