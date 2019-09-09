Criminal Probe Underway in Southern California Dive Boat Disaster

Federal authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into the fiery dive boat disaster that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, two officials said Monday.

The FBI, Coast Guard and U.S. attorney in Los Angeles are overseeing the investigation, according to the two people who were not authorized to speak publicly and commented on the condition of anonymity.

On Friday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the investigation had not yet taken a criminal turn, though charges were possible. That turn of events appeared to happen Sunday when federal agents raided the office of the boat's owner, Truth Aquatics Inc. in Santa Barbara, and its two remaining vessels.

Investigators have been gathering other evidence, including interviewing the captain and four surviving crew members, since the Sept. 2 tragedy off the Channel Islands.