Authorities Serve Search Warrants in Santa Cruz Island Boat Fire Investigation
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Authorities Serve Search Warrants in Santa Cruz Island Boat Fire Investigation

Associated Press
The Truth Aquatics sister boat and a map showing Santa Cruz island are seen at the moorings where the boat that burned and sank off the Santa Cruz islands early in the morning, was based in Santa Barbara California on September 2, 2019. -  (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities are serving search warrants at the California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's Lt. Erik Raney says the warrants served Sunday are part of the ongoing investigation by local and federal officials into the tragedy. He says authorities are searching Truth Aquatics' offices in Santa Barbara and the company's two remaining boats.

Thirty-four people died when the Conception burned and sank before dawn on Sept. 2. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire.

The bodies of all but one victim have been recovered and appear to have died from smoke inhalation, not burns, authorities said Friday.

“The indicators are from the preliminary examination of the bodies that the victims died prior to being burned,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. “The burn damage to the victims was post-mortem.”

The search for the final victim was suspended until later week because of strong winds and rough seas.

