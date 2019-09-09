The Conception Had An Excellent Reputation. One Bay Area Diver Asks ‘What Happened?’

The tragedy of the Conception boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast has rippled throughout the diving community. Several of the 34 people who died on Labor Day were from the Bay Area. The boat and Truth Aquatics operators are highly regarded by divers. One local dive instructor who has been on the Conception wonders how a boat with such a good reputation caught fire and caused so much destruction.

Guest: Mauricio Muñoz, President of CaliDivers Scuba Diving Club and owner of Pacific Ocean Water Sports

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.