A Life or Death Deportation

Bay Area nurses held a rally on Friday to protest the potential deportation of a patient who could die if she is deported.

Maria Isabel Bueso, 24, came to the United States from Guatemala at the age of 7 after Bay Area doctors invited her to participate in a clinical trial to treat her rare medical condition.

She has been allowed to stay in the U.S. under "medical deferred action" as she receives ongoing treatment. But Bueso recently received notice from immigration authorities, giving her and her family 33 days to leave the country or face deportation.

The Trump administration recently announced an end to humanitarian exceptions for immigrants in need of medical treatment, but backpedaled after public outcry.

Even though the administration made a muddled attempt to hide the public face of their new policy, the future of the medical deferred action program is now very much in doubt.