Bay Area Nurses Protest Potential Deportation of Patient Receiving Lifesaving Treatment

Bueso, who lives in Concord with her family, arrived in the U.S. when she was just seven. Through "deferred action," an Obama-era temporary humanitarian relief program, she has been able to remain here legally, renewing her status every few years.

But in August, after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it was no longer considering deferred action for non-military requestors, authorities ordered Bueso and her family to leave the country by mid-September or face deportation.

On Monday, however, the agency shifted course again, saying it would reopen certain pending cases of immigrants, particularly those with severe medical conditions.

Participants in Friday's rally said that regardless of whether the federal government walks back its policy, it's important to keep fighting for the rights of Bueso and other immigrants who depend on medical care in the U.S.

"I have formed deep, deep bonds with our immigrant communities over the years," said Diane Oviatt, a nurse at UCSF Children's Hospital Oakland, who's cared for Bueso, and was joined by other members of the California Nurses Association.