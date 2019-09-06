Vallejo in the Spotlight After Fatal Police Shootings

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.
Police shootings of Black and Latino men have sparked protest here in California, and across the nation.
Oscar Grant. Michael Brown. Eric Garner. Freddie Gray.
On today’s California Report Magazine, we visit a California suburb grappling with officer-involved shootings.
Vallejo is a diverse East Bay city of about 120,000 people, on the waterfront in Solano County.
In February, Vallejo police officers shot a young black man 55 times after he was found unconscious in his car. Another was killed last year after an officer tried to stop him for riding a bike without a safety light.
Community members are asking for accountability, and demanding answers.
We’re devoting our whole show to reporting from KQED’s Ericka Cruz Guevarra, a producer with the podcast The Bay.
