Vallejo in the Spotlight After Fatal Police Shootings

Oscar Grant. Michael Brown. Eric Garner. Freddie Gray.

On today’s California Report Magazine, we visit a California suburb grappling with officer-involved shootings.

Vallejo is a diverse East Bay city of about 120,000 people, on the waterfront in Solano County.

In February, Vallejo police officers shot a young black man 55 times after he was found unconscious in his car. Another was killed last year after an officer tried to stop him for riding a bike without a safety light.

Community members are asking for accountability, and demanding answers.

We’re devoting our whole show to reporting from KQED’s Ericka Cruz Guevarra, a producer with the podcast The Bay.