Uber, Lyft Funding Possible 2020 Ballot Initiative to Regulate Gig Workers

The fight over rights and benefits for workers in the gig economy is heating up at the state Capital. The controversial bill faces a key vote today , while ride hailing companies are making some moves of their own. Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft on Thursday announced they are putting $30 million each into a campaign account for a possible 2020 California ballot initiative to regulate so-called gig economy workers.

Reporter: Katie Orr

Sick Immigrants Receiving Medical Care Can Now Be Deported

A Guatemalan immigrant who's received lifesaving medical treatment in the Bay Area for 16 years has been ordered to leave the U.S. That’s after US Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped granting protections for most people in the country for medical needs.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

Rebuilding The Town of Paradise: Now Threatened Contractor Fraud

It’s been 10 months since the deadly Camp Fire turned life upside down for the residents of Paradise but residents are rebuilding. And while the fire may be gone there’s still a new threat: contractor fraud.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin